'Biden can’t fight two fronts!' Pro-Trump truckers believe convoy related to Russia-Ukraine war
Trump supporters take part in 2020 convoy in Elon, NC (Twitter/screen grab)

Organizers of the right-wing trucker convoy headed to Washington, D.C., somehow see themselves as linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The "Truckers for Freedom" posted an update of the convoy's cross-country journey to the nation's capital to protest pandemic safety measures and other issues, and the organizer linked their demonstration to the conflict in Ukraine, according to NBC News reporter Ben Collins.

"People saying that Ukraine is a distraction fail to see how this favors the convoy," the organizers posted. "Biden can't fight on two fronts, the convoy for freedom now has free ride in the USA!"

The convoy, which Collins pointed out is comprised mostly of cars, rolled out of Kingman, Arizona, after gassing up with what they say was 25,000 gallons of fuel given to them but remain low on cash, and they're planning to stop next in Glenrio, Texas.

"Ukrainians show that when the sh*t hits the fan you need to stand strong, something the Canadians didn't fully do and we shall see in the USA," the organizers posted.

Collins pointed out that convoy groups are generally opposed to Russian president Vladimir Putin, who has been lavishly praised by their guiding force Donald Trump.

"Another example of how Trumpism is sort of an idea now, and less what he specifically believes," Colins explained.

