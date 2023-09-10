A Colorado lawmaker who supports the recently filed lawsuit to take Donald Trump off the ballot is speaking out about the qualifications of the ex-president in addition to the constitutionality.

Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), a previous Army Ranger, serves on the Armed Services and Intelligence Committees in the House. Speaking to MSNBC on Sunday, he explained any viable option should be used to keep Trump off of the ballot in his state.

He also explained that he is a witness to what unfolded on Jan. 6 and could serve as a Colorado voter who was personally impacted specifically by the attack.

"As you might recall, I was one of those members of Congress on January 6 who was surrounded by that violent mob, and trapped there for about 40 minutes before we were rescued," he explained. "So, I saw firsthand the violence, what was happening, and the efforts to derail the democracy. That's clearly what this was, right? Nothing less. They were trying to take over the Capitol. They were trying to interfere with our certification of the election. Full stop."

While this is a legal element to fighting Trump, he said that they're not going to stop their opposition against the former president at the ballot box.

"I've long said that Donald Trump is a danger to this democracy, and that is a legal element here," he continued. "I was involved in the impeachment trials that Donald Trump, I was an impeachment manager at his first impeachment trial. We tried to remove him from office because he was such a danger, such a threat. So, there are mechanisms in place to either remove the president from office or to prevent someone from holding office. We certainly should uphold the Constitution. In addition to that, we will take to the campaign trail, and make the case Donald Trump is not qualified to be president, let alone someone's babysitter, frankly."

The case in Colorado is among the strongest, according to Harvard Constitutional Law Professor Laurence Tribe. Trump has already petitioned for it to go to federal court and it's expected to ultimately end up in the Supreme Court.

See the comments in the video below or at the link here.