'Enough is enough': Dem fires back at GOP meltdown over possible Trump indictment

Appearing on MSNBC's "The Alex Witt Show," Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) urged members of the Republican Party to calm down about reports that Donald Trump is on the verge of being indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Reacting to a bevy of Republicans who have taken to social media and the cable shows to lash out at the Manhattan DA because the former president claimed early Saturday morning that he will be "arrested" -- without providing any evidence -- on Tuesday, Crow said everyone on both sides of the aisle needs to sit back and see if it happens and what the charges might be.

Speaking with the host about the furious outpouring of invective from Trump's allies he stated, "Enough is enough."

"I was one of the impeachment managers in the first impeachment proceeding several years ago and overwhelmingly, they [Republicans] turned their back on that responsibility after Jan. 6 by walking away from the Jan. 6 committee," he told the host. "This is not new. This is a long-standing pattern."

"Now there are a lot of folks who I think are trying to push back on that, trying to create some space and turn the page here on our democracy and move forward with us," he continued. "We need more of them, right? Listen, and I'll say this, and there are a lot of folks who do not want to hear it from me but they want to hear it from Republicans, conservatives and others who have a responsibility right now to step up and say, enough is enough."

"Nobody has seen this indictment, nobody knows that there is going to be an indictment and what is even in it," he added. "Any allegations of politics here are premature and are political in and of themselves."

