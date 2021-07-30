Here's the exact law legal experts think Trump broke when he ordered DOJ to declare election 'corrupt'

Bombshell revelations emerged on Friday that former President Donald Trump told the top officials at the United States Department of Justice to declare the results of the 2020 election "corrupt" in a desperate bid to cling to power.
Many legal experts, including conservative attorney George Conway, think that this is a clear violation of 18 U.S.C. § 610, which details actions that constitute illegal coercion of political activity.
Specifically, the law states that "it shall be unlawful for any person to intimidate, threaten, command, or coerce, or attempt to intimidate, threaten, command, or coerce, any employee of the Federal Government... to engage in, or not to engage in, any political activity, including, but not limited to, voting or refusing to vote for any candidate or measure in any election, making or refusing to make any political contribution, or working or refusing to work on behalf of any candidate."
Conway on Twitter argues that this technically would have made it a crime for Trump "merely to have ordered the acting attorney general to march down Pennsylvania Avenue with a 'Trump 2020' flag," and he believes this is much more serious.
The law also states that anyone found guilty of this offense "shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both."