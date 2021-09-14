'Lies and self-aggrandizement': CNN host crushes Trump for using 9/11 to spread more election falsehoods

On CNN Monday, anchor John Berman slammed former President Donald Trump for his behavior around the 9/11 anniversary — and discussed how George W. Bush's speech going after the Capitol rioters exposed Trump's inability to accept democracy.

"Even though George W. Bush mentioned no names, one person clearly heard something that sounded familiar in the phrase 'disdain for pluralism,' or maybe it was the 'foul spirit,'" said Berman. "Because based on his response, the 45th president of the United States clearly felt, hey, that sounds like me. He responded today by saying, 'Bush isn't a winner' and that he shouldn't be lecturing us about anything. Or maybe Trump just thinks someone has to stick up for domestic terrorists because they don't get enough love. To misquote Shakespeare, the liar doth protest too much, methinks."

Berman then recounted how Trump spent the 9/11 anniversary to once again make false claims about the 2020 election, which he described as a campaign of "attacks, lies, and self-aggrandizement."

The CNN host then played a clip of Trump speaking at the police station in New York City.



"We have a rigged election," said Trump. "You gave me great support. We win the election but what are you going to do? We are fighting like hell and we're going to keep fighting. The election was rigged. If they fought the war the way they fought the election where they stole it, I don't even say stole it, they rigged it."

"Again, that was at a police station and then a fire station in New York City on September 11th," said Berman. "While other presidents were attending solemn events dedicated to the memories of those whose lives were lost. Later the former president provided commentary for a pay-per-view boxing match along with his eldest son. This is how he chose to remember 9/11. All in all, indecency at its most indecent."

Watch below: