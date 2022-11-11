‘Cranky’ Trump lying low at Mar-a-Lago as guests arrive for his daughter’s wedding: report
Donald Trump (AFP)

Former President Donald Trump is still stewing about the results of this week's midterm elections, and CNN reports that he's in a "cranky" mood as he prepares for the wedding of daughter Tiffany Trump.

Even though the wedding is supposed to be a festive occasion, sources are telling CNN reporter Kate Bennett that Trump's mood has been casting a cloud over the event.

"Trump typically likes being the center of attention at his private club, which also serves as his home, but only if he’s being congratulated or in the mood for accolades," Bennett writes. "The run-up to Tiffany’s big day has been rough and, as the skies clear and Tiffany’s guests descend on Mar-a-Lago, sources say the former president is lying low."

In fact, Bennett's sources say the former president is more interested in preparing for next week's expected announcement that he will seek the presidency for a third time.

READ MORE: GOP on 'the cusp of an internal war' and Trump is 'willing to burn it all down': Maggie Haberman

CNN's report also confirms earlier reports that Trump is upset with former first lady Melania Trump, whom he privately blames for his decision to back failed Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz.

SmartNews