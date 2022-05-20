Trump fears he's 'enraged suburban women' again -- and it will hurt him in 2024: report

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly nervous that his own Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will significantly hurt his chances to win the 2024 election.

Rolling Stone reports that Trump fears that the ruling has "engaged suburban women" who were instrumental in Democrats' electoral victories in 2018 and 2020.

Because of this, Trump has maintained a "calculated silence" over the issue, which he fears will be used by Democrats as a cudgel against him.

The former president is also worried that some of the conservative movement's most fanatical anti-abortion activists could be a turn-off to moderate voters in the coming years.

"In recent days, Trump has told some of his allies and counselors that “suburban women” and other key voting groups don’t like hearing about the issue, as they are simply more pro-choice than the mainstream of the Republican Party and conservative movement," the publication writes. "He has also told several associates that if he went too hard now on the topic of overturning Roe, it would give his enemies the chance to 'use it against' him."

That said, it is unlikely that Trump will be able to escape blame on the issue, as he picked three of the five Supreme Court justices who are likely to overturn the landmark 1973 ruling in the coming weeks.