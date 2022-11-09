Trump's 2024 hopes take a blow as big-money donors see he's 'an anchor on the party': CNN's Alice Stewart

Conservative CNN commentator Alice Stewart said on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump's hopes of being the Republican Party's nominee in 2024 took a major blow given the election results of the 2022 midterm elections.

Even though Republicans are still expected to take the House of Representatives, multiple Trump-backed candidates across the country underperformed and have either lost to or are currently trailing their Democratic opponents.

"Big money donors are telling me tonight they are ready to turn the page on Donald Trump," she said. "They now see he is an anchor on the party and this is not just people that have not been supportive of Trump, these are trump allies... They're realizing, under Trump, we lost the House, the Senate and the White House, and now we are in a critical midterm election and his appointed candidates have lost significantly."

CNN host Poppy Harlow then read a tweet from conservative CNN contributor Scott Jennings, who made very similar points to the ones that Stewart made.

"How could you look at these results tonight and conclude Trump has any chance of winning a national election in 2024?" Jennings wrote.

Former Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) jumped in to give Jennings' analysis a big thumbs up.

"I've been saying this," she said. "I have been saying this over and over and over again, and this is just from facts and evidence that you have seen play out."

