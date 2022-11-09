‘Election deniers got pounded last night!’ Morning Joe crows about Trump allies dragging down GOP
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough crowed over the Republican Party's failure to produce a red wave.

Republicans expected to win overwhelming majorities in the House and Senate, but instead they eked out narrow wins and saw some of Donald Trump's hand-picked conspiracy theorists lose their races, and the "Morning Joe" host said the former president was a drag on his party's chances.

"In an environment, worse inflation since 1982, and an economy that's reeling and moving towards a recession, a stock market that's crashing, and, yes, crime," Scarborough said. "People feeling less comfortable in cities than ever before, and that's the environment Democrats won in."

More than half of the roughly 370 election deniers on the ballot won their races, but most of the candidates who explicitly pledged to ensure Republican candidates won elections in their states lost their races.

"Don't run against democracy in America," Scarborough said. "You will lose. Tonight, the candidates who refused to say certifying [President Joe] Biden's 2020 election all lost. Had it on my phone and took it off the screen. Put it on my phone again -- Tim Michels, Wisconsin. Tudor Dixon, Michigan. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania -- oh, my God, Doug, just, please, go home. All right?... It's bad. Darin Bailey, Illinois, down. Dan Cox, Maryland, got crushed, Lee Zeldin, beaten. Kari Lake right now, oh, my God -- she's whining so much."

"Election deniers got pounded last night," he added.

