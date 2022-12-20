'On the path to irrelevance': Former Florida GOP congressman pens Trump's political obituary

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots made multiple criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump to the United States Department of Justice, and one former elected Republican is saying it's officially time to deem Trump's political career over.

In an interview with the New York Times, former Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) said there was little hope of Trump coming back from the multiple self-inflicted wounds he has suffered since losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

“I don’t think that anything can save Donald Trump,” he said. “He’s decidedly on the path to irrelevance. He reduces himself by the day.”

Although Trump has been politically left for dead several times before, including when a video showed him boasting about being able to use his celebrity status to get away with grabbing women's genitals, Curbelo said it looks like he's finally worn out his welcome even among Republican voters.

"This time is different," he argued. "Donald Trump is old, predictable, obviously petty... Ironically, this is not too different from a reality TV series that’s run its course. And people are just kind of over it, even his supporters.”

Trump has been hit with multiple scandals in the last few months, despite the fact that he is no longer even an elected official.

In addition to his role surrounding the January 6th riots, Trump is also under criminal investigation for stashing top-secret government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort, and he also stirred controversy last month when he invited Hitler-praising rapper Kanye West and neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes over for dinner.