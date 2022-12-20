Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at Lauren Boebert in escalating feud between MAGA favorites

On Monday, a feud between far-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) spilled out into the open, as Republicans wrangle amongst themselves over whether they should hand the Speakership to current GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

The first salvo came from Boebert on The Charlie Kirk Show, where she, accompanied by some lawmakers like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), took a swipe at Greene for whipping the caucus to vote for McCarthy — who won Greene over with promises to restore her House committee assignments.

"I've aligned with Marjorie and been accused of believing a lot of the things that she believes in," said Boebert. "I don't believe in [summarily electing McCarthy], just as I don't believe in Russian space lasers, Jewish space lasers, all of it, no."

This is a reference to Greene's previous sharing of social media content suggesting that space lasers funded by the Rothschilds were responsible for setting wildfires in the Western United States.

An enraged Greene shortly took to Twitter to hit back at Boebert.

"I’ve supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. President Trump has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. Kevin McCarthy has supported and donated to Lauren Boebert. She just barely came through by 500 votes," wrote Greene. "She gladly takes our $$ but when she’s been asked: Lauren refuses to endorse President Trump, she refuses to support Kevin McCarthy, and she childishly threw me under the bus for a cheap sound bite ... Americans expect conservative fighters like us to work together to Save America and that is the only mission I’m 100% devoted to, not high school drama and media sound bites."

McCarthy's Speakership vote is expected to be difficult. Gaetz and a handful of his allies have vowed to vote against McCarthy as a bloc, which if they follow through would leave him short of the 218 votes necessary to secure the gavel.