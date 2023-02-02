Trump refuses to say he'll support GOP's 2024 nominee if it's not him

Former President Donald Trump is once again refusing to commit to supporting the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nominee should he not win the nomination himself.

In a conversation with right-wing radio host Hugh Hewitt, the former president was informed that even his Republican critics such as former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan have said they would back him should he win the GOP's 2024 nomination.

Hewitt then asked Trump a simple question: Would he make the same pledge to support the eventual nominee?

"It would depend," Trump said. "I would give you the same answer I gave in 2016, during the debates. ...It would have to depend on who the nominee was."

This is not the first time Trump has made vague threats about blowing up the GOP's chances to retake the White House should he not win the 2024 nomination.

Last year, Trump posted a link on his Truth Social platform to an editorial from MAGA publication American Greatness in which author Dan Gelernter encouraged Trump to run as a third-party candidate, even knowing it would hand the White House back to the Democrats for another four years.

Although Trump was once the overwhelming favorite to be the GOP's 2024 nominee, recent polls have shown him losing to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, which has caused him to lash out and accuse the polls of being "fake."