Trump feels 'hurt' by 'very disloyal' Republicans running against him: report

Former President Donald Trump is not known for his sensitivity, but a new report from Semafor describes him as being "hurt" by the fact that other Republicans may soon announce 2024 presidential bids.

One source close to the Trump campaign tells the publication that Trump had assumed no one would run against him because he's experienced "six years of people sucking up to him" and telling him "that he was the greatest president ever."

Trump has been warned by advisers that complaining about rival candidates not showing him the proper deference could be a turnoff to some voters, but he's blown them off and continued publicly airing grievances about "very disloyal" Republicans who are challenging him for the 2024 nomination.

That said, the report also notes that a crowded field could benefit Trump in 2024.

In 2016, for instance, a crowded field split the non-Trump vote in the Republican primary, which resulted in him securing the nomination with only a plurality of the total primary vote.

"“I would view a crowded primary to be much like a repeat of 2016," one GOP strategist told Semafor. "I think the worst case for the Trump team would be if everyone else coalesced around one candidate."