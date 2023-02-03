'Headache-inducing' Lauren Boebert claim shredded by MSNBC's Mika
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski strongly rejected Rep. Lauren Boebert's (R-CO) complaint about Capitol rioters being unarmed during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The Colorado Republican clashed with Democrats on the House Natural Resources Committee over a proposed ban on members carrying guns in the hearing room, and the "Morning Joe" co-host was astonished that Boebert used the attack on the U.S. Capitol -- which she foreshadowed that morning on Twitter -- as justification to arm herself in Congress.

"It was the first time in many, many years that I have been unprotected," Boebert told the committee. "I was disarmed, not unarmed, disarmed, because I was not allowed to possess my firearm."

Brzezinski was stunned by the right-wing lawmaker's comments.

"My God, it's headache-inducing, honestly," she said. "By the way, the amendment failed in a party-line vote. Here, this woman is talking about Jan. 6 -- her guy and her people, like, this was an insurrection to try and interrupt the process of the 2020 election. I don't even know where to begin. We have such violent stupidity."

Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson noted the irony that Boebert was suggesting she wanted to shoot the rioters who were coming to disrupt the election that she wanted overturned.

"She lives in some sort of weird, you know, firearms Disneyland where everybody has guns and everybody shoots everybody all the time," Robinson said. "It's insane, it's just insane."

Brzezinski agreed, but said it also betrayed a basic lack of intelligence.

"I mean, we're saying this with all seriousness and without trying to -- I mean, it's hard," she said. "You have to say it like it is. We have a stupidity problem on the Republican side, literal stupidity, or something worse then -- stupidity with a violent edge to it. I mean, they want to have loaded -- this is -- what has become of Republicans in Congress?"

