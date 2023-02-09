GOP fundraiser unloads on Trump: 'A metastasizing cancer' who will 'destroy the party'
Many big-name Republican donors and fundraisers are once again maneuvering behind the scenes to stop former President Donald Trump from winning the 2024 nomination -- and this time they apparently mean it.

In an interview with Politico, Republican fundraiser Eric Levine didn't mince any words when describing his feelings about Trump's impact on the GOP.

"He is a metastasizing cancer who if he is not stopped is going to destroy the party," he said. "Donald Trump is a loser. He is the first president since Hoover to lose the House, the Senate and the presidency in a single term. Because of him Chuck Schumer is the Leader Schumer, and the progressive agenda is threatening to take over the country. And he is probably the only Republican in the country, if not the only person in the country, who can’t beat Joe Biden."

Levine has been calling on the party to move on from Trump ever since the January 6th Capitol riots, so his distaste for Trump isn't a surprise.

However, Politico also spoke with another big-name GOP donor who was long a major supporter of Trump who is now convinced that nominating him again would doom the party in 2024.

"It is a five-alarm fire," the donor said of Trump's candidacy. "And there is nobody coming to put it out."

