Ron DeSantis hits back at Trump over 'groomer' smear

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday hit back at former President Donald Trump, a day after Trump promoted a social media post accusing DeSantis of "grooming" teenage girls.
While speaking with reporters, DeSantis was asked about Trump's decision to amplify a Truth Social post that accused DeSantis of plying teen girls with alcohol while he was a high school teacher.
After filibustering for a bit, DeSantis directly addressed Trump's efforts to falsely smear him as a sexual predator.
"I spend my time delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden," the Florida governor said. "That's how I spend my time. I don't spend my time trying to smear other Republicans."
For years, Trump has made a habit of launching baseless smear campaigns against his political rivals, most infamously in 2016 when mocked the appearance of Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-TX) wife and insinuated that his father may have been involved in the assassination of former President John Kennedy.
So far, DeSantis has not formally announced a run for the presidency, but Trump has already identified him as his top potential rival for the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination and has taken to labeling him as "Ron DeSanctimonious."
