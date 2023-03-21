C-SPAN caller blows off Trump's Stormy Daniels payment: 'He's our salvation!'
Donald Trump speaking with supporters at a "Save America" rally at Country Thunder Arizona. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

A supporter of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday called in to C-SPAN to say she doesn't care that he paid off an adult film star to cover up an affair he had shortly after his third wife had given birth to their son.

During Tuesday morning's edition of C-SPAN's "Washington Journal," a woman identified as Donna from Kentucky dismissed the importance of a hush-money payment that may soon get Trump indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

"It doesn't matter," she said. "President Trump is our salvation!"

The caller then proceeded to cast suspicions upon why so many prosecutors were apparently out to get the former president, who was also impeached in the House of Representatives on two separate occasions.

"To me it seems like they are attacking this man nonstop from the first time he stepped off the plane!" she charged "It is overwhelming. Ugly!"

In fact, Trump was criticized for his opening campaign announcement because he used it to accuse Mexico of deliberately sending "rapists" into the United States.

After that, Trump continued to engage in race-baiting rhetoric during both his campaign and his presidency, such as when he told four congresswomen of color to "go back" to their own countries even though three of them were born in the United States and the fourth was a naturalized American citizen.

Since then, criticism of Trump has moved beyond his racist remarks and has grown to include his role in inciting a deadly riot at the United States Capitol building on January 6th, 2021.

Watch the video below or at this link.


