A shadowy group's 'doomsday device' could put Trump back in the White House: analysis

While former President Donald Trump is seen by many political analysts as having too much baggage to win a second term in office, New York Magazine columnist Jonathan Chait is pointing to new moves being made by centrist organization No Labels that could put him back in the White House anyway.

Chait notes that the group, which is funded anonymously by private donors, is signaling that it plans to run a candidate for president in 2024 that could potentially peel away enough Democratic voters to give Trump a win in key swing states.

"Like a far-off meteor heading directly for Earth, a No Labels campaign is simultaneously distant yet disconcertingly likely to result in catastrophe," Chait argues.

Although the group insists it will not a run a "spoiler" campaign, Chait argues that it's highly suspicious that former Sen. Joe Lieberman, an associate of the group, would not say that President Joe Biden is not an "extreme" candidate despite the fact that he has enjoyed multiple bipartisan successes ranging from his infrastructure bill to legislation aimed at building up America's capacity to build semiconductors.

"Biden may not be everybody’s cup of tea, but he has worked productively with Republicans to sign a surprisingly broad array of bipartisan legislation," notes Chait. "His main partisan domestic initiative was essentially written by Joe Manchin, who is also involved with No Labels. It seems bizarre to create a group dedicated to promoting moderate, bipartisan legislation as a protest against a president who has actually accomplished those very goals."

Chait concludes by warning that No Labels is creating a "political doomsday device" that could inflict incalculable damage on the United States.