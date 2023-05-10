'A test of decency': Conservative says GOP has moral duty to not nominate Trump again
Donald J. Trump speaks during CPAC Texas 2022. (lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

Now that a jury has found former President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming journalist E. Jean Carroll, conservative New York Times columnist David French argues that the Republican Party has an ethical duty to not nominate him for president yet again.

In his latest column, French acknowledges that the Carroll case was a civil trial, which means that Trump has not been proven to be a criminal beyond a reasonable doubt.

That said, he thinks it would be a grave mistake for Republicans to blow off the case given the horrific evidence of abusive behavior that it uncovered.

"The case was not a simple matter of 'he said, she said,'" he argued. "Carroll provided her own testimony, of course. But she also presented evidence that she had told others about the assault at the time, as well as evidence from other women that Trump had assaulted them and touched them without their consent."

French also took note of Trump's now-infamous deposition where he said that "unfortunately or fortunately" powerful men have been able to get away for centuries with sexually assaulting women.

"I spent decades litigating cases, including a number of sexual harassment cases, and as I watched the evidence accumulate, I reached a tipping point — I would have been surprised by any verdict other than the one we received Tuesday," he writes.

Given that Trump has been found liable for sexual abuse -- and given that he will potentially be convicted in actual criminal cases as well -- French thinks it's time for Republicans to finally draw a line and find another nominee.

"It’s a test of decency, integrity and respect, and it is a great tragedy of our time that no one can presume that it’s a test the party will pass," he concludes.

