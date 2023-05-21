GOP senator pours cold water on any chance Trump will ever be president again

During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," Sen Bill Cassidy (R-LA) made a strong case that there is little to no chance that Donald Trump will ever be president again.

Speaking with host Jake Tapper, the conservative from Louisiana was asked about the host of Republicans now jumping into the race to be the GOP's 2024 presidential nominee and was asked if Trump has a chance in the general election.

According to Cassidy, a look at what happened to Trump-endorsed candidates in the 2022 midterms provides a window into what the former president can expect if he makes it through the GOP primaries.

After host Tapper brought up comments made by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) that he, President Joe Biden and Trump are the only viable candidates, Cassidy laughed and interjected, "A couple of things: I don't think Trump can win a general election but that is a nice way for him to dispense with people like Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) who is a pretty formidable candidate. You have to take this as a competitor trying to dis others."

Turning to Trump, he continued, "On the other hand, during the last election cycle we saw in all the swing states -- almost all -- Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona, that Trump's, the candidates for Senate that Trump endorsed all lost."

"If you had taken the votes that went to other Republicans and put them together, those Republicans would have won," he elaborated. "So I think the president's kind of high profile endorsement of those candidates actually hurt those candidates, at least in the general election."

"So if past is prologue, that means president Trump is going to have a hard time in the swing states, which means he cannot win a general election," he summed up.

