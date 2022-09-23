Trump facing two major obstacles to announcing 2024 campaign: report
Donald Trump (Phoito by Saul Loeb for AFP)

According to a report from the Washington Post, Donald Trump's plans to announce his run for the Republican Party presidential nomination in 2024 has been put "on pause" due to his growing legal problems and equally expanding legal bills.

After a week in which the former president saw his bid to slow down a DOJ investigation into the theft of government documents with the appointment of a special master blow up in his face, and New York Attorney General Letitia James announce a plan to seek $250 million from the Trump family for real estates fraud, the Post is reporting that the former president is facing multiple obstacles to getting his incipient campaign off the ground.

"These and other setbacks for Trump come as at least a half-dozen additional legal efforts proceed against him and his allies — committing him to months of legal wrangling as he seeks to raise his political profile for a possible 2024 bid while also increasing the prospect of becoming the first former U.S. president to face indictment after leaving office," writes the paper.

One obstacle beyond Trump's control are plans by a group of Democratic lawyers to keep him off the ballot if he does announce due to his connection to the Jan 6 insurrection.

RELATED: Trump's 'quickly crumbling' legal strategy could soon 'deteriorate considerably': analysis

The post reports, "Attorneys aligned with the Democratic Party have even begun to lay the groundwork for legal challenges if he declares another presidential campaign, under the premise that his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, as revealed by congressional investigators, bars him from serving in office under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which disqualifies those who 'engaged in insurrection or rebellion' from holding public office."

On the 2024 planning front, if he does officially announce his bid for 2024, certain restrictions would go into effect for his fundraising arm which is currently paying his ever-increasing legal bills.

Explaining that Trump has been "forced to adjust," the Post is reporting he is "devoting a growing share of political contributions to pay attorney fees," before adding, "The summer’s planning for a fall presidential campaign announcement has been put on pause, according to two people familiar with the plans, who like some others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations."

You can read more here:

SmartNews