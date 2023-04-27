MAGA is 'devouring itself' as Trump's world falls apart: conservative

According to conservative columnist Peter Wehner, the simultaneous tsunami of lawsuits and criminal indictments swamping Donald Trump combined with the Fox News $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit, followed by the dumping of popular host Tucker Carlson, has supporters of the former president reeling and turning on each other as the world they have hoped for falls apart.

Wehner, a speechwriter in the President George W. Bush White House, has long been a critic of the former president and his "Make America Great Again" followers, believing they have traded their conservative credibility for a cult-like devotion to Trump.

Now, with a daily backdrop of defeats for the MAGA movement, he claims the back-biting and finger pointing is in full force with everyone to blame except for the former president.

In his column for The Atlantic, Wehner wrote, "It is a lesson nearly as old as time itself: Those whose passions are inflamed—and Trump supporters are nothing if not perennially inflamed—are drawn to destruction. 'Rage and phrenzy will pull down more in a half an hour, than prudence, deliberation, and foresight can build up in a hundred years,' the 18th-century conservative statesman and philosopher Edmund Burke warned."

Adding that "Lack of restraint is the essence of the Trump movement," he notes self-restraint has never been in evidence when it comes to the former president and his followers whose only desire is to "own the liberals" but now they are "owning one another."

"The extremism, aggression, and lack of restraint in MAGA world are spreading rather than receding. They are becoming more rather than less indiscriminate. Those who are part of that movement, and certainly those who lead it, act as if they’re invincible, as if the rules don’t apply to them, as if they can say anything and get away with anything," he wrote. "Now this movement, which has taken such delight in aiming its nihilistic arrows at the Democratic Party and the Republican establishment, at media outlets and scientists, is in the process of devouring itself."

Case in point, he notes, has been the lashing that Fox News has been taking from pro-Trump lawmakers after the unceremonious booting of Carlson, a MAGA favorite.

Sen. J.D. Vance, who owes his Ohio Senate seat to a Trump endorsement, texted the New York Times and proclaimed, "Tucker is a giant, and the most powerful voice against idiotic wars and an economy that placed plutocrats over workers. This is a huge loss for a conservative movement that hopes to be worthy of its own voters.”

"The priority for those who love our country is to contain the wreckage and defeat the MAGA movement. We’re still in mid-drama, so that day is a ways off. But it will come. Because in the end, those who live without limits are destroyed by them," Wehner predicted.

