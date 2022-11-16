A ‘funeral oration’: Noted presidential historian slams Trump's ‘sad and listless’ announcement

Donald Trump announced his third bid for the Republican Party presidential election on Tuesday, but his opening message failed to resonate with a noted presidential history.

As Trump sounded "bored" during his Mar-a-Lago speech, presidential historian Michael Beschloss added his commentary on Twitter.

"Is he as bored as he sounds? Beschloss wondered, echoing a lot of analysis of Trump's announcement.

"Did I tell you they stole the election from me?" Beschloss joked. As Trump's speech turned darker, Beschloss asked, "Does he give this speech at the resort club buffet every night?"

The historian noted Trump's, "I'm a victim" claim. "So tonight he was market-testing 'I Am a Victim' as his 2024 slogan?" he wondered.

Beschloss wondered, "why does he look and sound so morose?"

He explained he had "heard funeral orations more cheerful and energetic than that speech."

"That speech was delivered in a voice as sad and listless as Frank Pentangeli’s in his most famous 'Godfather Part 2” scene,' Beschloss added.

