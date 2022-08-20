Trump may announce 2024 bid at Mar-a-Lago to send a message to Ron DeSantis: report

In 2016, Trump announced his presidential campaign after riding down a golden escalator at his home in Trump Tower. He filed a form announcing his re-election the day he moved into the White House. And he may announce a third campaign from his home, this time his opulent Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

"The day after federal agents searched Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump told a group of conservative lawmakers that 'being president was hell,' according to three people at the meeting. But to some he sounded ready to have the job again," Marc Caputo, Carol Lee, Peter Nicholas, and Courtney Kube reported Friday for NBC News.

Since the raid, Trump has reportedly been considering the logistics and timing of a 2024 announcement.

"Taken together, it’s reoriented Trump’s thinking about whether he should announce a presidential campaign before or after the midterm elections, according to those who have spoken with him over the past two weeks. They said Trump feels less pressure to announce early because viable challengers who might otherwise force his hand have faded into the background," NBC reported. "Trump is now inclined to launch his candidacy after the November elections, in part to avoid blame should an early announcement undermine the GOP’s effort to win control of Congress, said one person close to him, speaking on condition of anonymity to talk more freely. A post-midterm announcement would suit Republican leaders who’ve been urging Trump to hold off so that he doesn’t overshadow the party’s candidates."

Even though Mar-a-Lago is now notorious for allegedly being a depository for highly classified material, Trump is reportedly considering it as a kick-off location to send a message to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is considered his top rivals in polls.

"Whenever Trump does announce his 2024 plans, one of his properties could wind up being the backdrop. Some venues that have been under discussion include Mar-a-Lago and the Trump National Doral golf club near Miami, according to people familiar with the matter," NBC reported. "An advantage of both is that they would send DeSantis a message: that Trump is unafraid to challenge the sitting Florida governor on his own turf. Staging the announcement at Mar-a-Lago would be “a direct shot at Ron DeSantis,” the first person close to him said."

