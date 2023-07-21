'Paranoia abounds' in Trump World over fears his 2024 nomination will be blocked

While polls have shown that Donald Trump is on the verge of wrapping up a third Republican Party presidential nomination as he pulls away from his challengers, members of his inner circle are scrambling to lock up delegates to the GOP convention out of fears that moves will be made to block him from being the nominee.
According to a report from the Daily Beast, there are fears that the former president's rivals will attempt to plant the seeds of chaos at the convention and that, in the throes of dischord, another candidate will walk away as the nominee.
As the Beast's Jake Lahut wrote, "According to five Republicans familiar with the discussions, Trump and his team are making a concerted push to ensure that the convention is packed with loyalists who could fortify their position, should another candidate win enough delegates during the primary to potentially maneuver for the nomination."
The report goes on to note that the former president is attempting to get solid commitments from possible delegates out of fears that future criminal indictments could give the party pause at the prospect of a campaign centered on his legal travails.
According to one Republican insider, Trump's challengers are not going to go away quietly, telling Lahut, "There’s gonna be a big fight on the floor with the Republican candidates."
The report adds, "By locking up loyalists in delegate slates now, Trump’s team could be guarding against the possibility that any criminal trials, or even convictions, would prevent him from winning the nomination. The most acute threat would be any carve-outs in state party rules that could free delegates to vote for a non-indicted or convicted candidate, even if Trump cleans up in their state."
"Two Republicans who spoke to The Daily Beast for this story recalled recent Trump efforts to get more MAGA loyalists installed as national RNC committee members, who are automatic delegates to the convention. The former president’s team was especially interested to screen candidates based on how they might vote on a hypothetical second ballot at the 2024 convention, where they wouldn’t be bound by their states’ voting results," Lahut reported before adding, "Overall, the aggressive push from the former president and his top advisers has some Republicans spooked."
