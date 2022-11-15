Republican governor wonders why politically weak Trump is still announcing after GOP 'got crushed'

As Donald Trump prepared a major announcement at Mar-a-Lago, the Republican Governor's Association was holding a meeting in Orlando.

Fox News reporter Paul Steinhauser interviewed Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH), who won re-election by over 15 percentage points.

"Look, he's going to make an announcement tonight, no one's going to be surprised, there'll be no new news, it won't clear the field," Sununu predicted.

"He's really making the announcement at one of his weakest political points, right? I mean, we just got crushed in this election, you could make the argument he's never been weaker politically," Sununu continued.

"It's really an announcement from a defensive position and therefore I think it's going to make a little bit of news and we're all going to move on," he said.

When asked, the governor of the state that prides itself on its "first in the nation" position in the GOP primary calendar, did not rule out a 2024 presidential bid.

Watch below or at this link.