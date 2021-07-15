George Conway: 'Deranged' Trump's failed Nazi-style 'coup' shows he should have been removed under 25th Amendment

Conservative attorney George Conway says new reports that top military officer Mark Milley feared Donald Trump was attempting a Nazi-style "coup" prove that Congress should have invoked the 25th Amendment to remove the former president from office.

"Here is a man who for four years, everybody in Washington knew — Republicans, Democrats — that he was mentally unstable, he was deranged, he was unfit for office, and he was really unable to carry out his duties of office to any serious degree," Conway said Thursday morning on CNN's New Day. "The reason why the 25th Amendment was never invoked is because it takes the cabinet to do that, and they all owe their jobs to Trump. But there's a provision in the 25h Amendment, Section 24, which allows Congress to create a new body of independent experts that would make an assessment. And that's something that needs to be seriously (considered). We can't have this happen again."

Conway also noted that the two groups of people most worried about Trump's ascent in 2015 and 2016 were mental-health experts — who viewed him as "a classic malignant narcissist" like "the great tyrants of history" — and foreign policy experts, who saw him as "dangerously unfit for office."

"They were looking at it from the outside in, from the historical examples of demagogues who had these same characteristics of a lack of remorse, a lack of empathy, pathological lying, completely devoid of morals, and completely devoid of any conscience. They were students of history, and Milley, he's a student of history ... and that's why he's latching on to what he's seeing. It's just a remarkable, remarkable story that you have to wonder how did this all come to pass, and it's something we really need to come to grips with as a republic."

Unfortunately, it's unclear whether that will actually happen.

Asked whether revelations about Milley will serve as a "wake-up call," Conway noted that Republicans in Congress and beyond have already gotten several wake-up calls — including the Jan. 6 insurrection — but "they keep pressing the snooze button."

"He's still a frontrunner for the [2024 GOP] nomination," Conway said of Trump. "That's just a terrifying thing."



