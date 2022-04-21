Trump complains people wanted to use the 25th Amendment on him 'anytime I had a great idea'

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday complained about how often people brought up using the 25th Amendment in the Constitution to remove him from office.

While talking at the Heritage Conference organized by the right-wing Heritage Foundation, Trump noted that talk of employing the 25th Amendment has stopped now that President Joe Biden is in the White House.

"They don't think about that now at all, they never mention the 25th," he said. "They would mention it anytime I had a great idea, the 25th amendment, there’s something wrong with him. That’s why I took the aptitude test, and I aced it!"

The 25th Amendment of the Constitution provides protocols for having the president's cabinet remove him from power if they deem him physically or mentally incapable of executing the duties of his office.

Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein once floated employing the 25th Amendment on Trump when he feared that Trump could be compromised by Russian intelligence services.

It was also raised as a possibility by former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin in the wake of the January 6th Capitol riots.

