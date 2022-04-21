Club for Growth rejects Trump Jr’s ultimatum as GOP civil war intensifies

Tensions between the Trump family and the conservative powerhouse Club for Growth spilled into the open on Thursday.

It started with the Trump family freaked out that the Club for Growth chief David McIntosh ran ads against J.D. Vance in Ohio's GOP Senate primary even after Trump endorsed him. Trump instructed an assistant to send a profane text message to McIntosh, New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman reported.

She noted Donald Trump, Jr. had bashed McIntosh publicly for backing Josh Mandel in the primary.

Trump, Jr. responded with a video attacking Mandel. And then Trump, Jr. issued an ultimatum threatening to attack other Club for Growth candidates.

Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post reports that the Club for Growth is going to increase the spending on it's ad attacking Vance.

The Ohio Senate primary is not the only race where Trump and the Club for Growth disagree. In the Alabama Senate primary, the organization is standing by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) despite Trump un-endorsing him. And in Arizona, Trump is backing Kari Lake for governor while the group is backing former Rep. Matt Salmon (R-AZ).

In 2016, Club for Growth was "vehemently" opposed to Trump's candidacy.

"From the moment Trump announced his candidacy in the summer of 2015 until he clinched the Republican nomination a year later, the Club for Growth waged a nonstop, $7 million campaign against him. Only one outside political organization spent more to advertise against Trump in the primaries—a Super PAC formed explicitly to defeat him," Politico reported in 2016.

IN OTHER NEWS: DOJ implicates Alex Jones in potential 'abuse of the bankruptcy system' just before court hearing