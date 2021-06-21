'Breathtaking stupidity': Trump critics stunned by his 'genocidal' plan to ship COVID patients to Guantánamo

According to a bombshell report in the Washington Post, Donald Trump suggested shipping Americans infected with COVID-19 to Guantánamo as the pandemic began to spread across the United States.
Based upon the book "Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration's Response to the Pandemic That Changed History," by the Post's Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta, the report states, "In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, as White House officials debated whether to bring infected Americans home for care, President Donald Trump suggested his own plan for where to send them, eager to suppress the numbers on U.S. soil," with Trump asking aides, "Don't we have an island that we own? What about Guantánamo? We import goods. We are not going to import a virus."
The report notes that the ex-president's aides were "stunned" by his suggestion -- and it was quickly dropped.
Equally stunned were critics of the one-term president as the report spread on Twitter, with one commenter calling out Trump for his "genocidal callousness."
You can see a sampling of responses below:
