Trump is ‘absolutely’ tampering with witnesses: Jan. 6 riot committee member

Donald Trump was accused of witness tampering on Wednesday by a member of the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
CNN's Brianna Keilar asked Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) if Trump was tampering with witnesses by dangling pardons for Jan. 6 defendants.
"Absolutely," Aguilar replied.
"And I think the question is more from my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, you know where -- where are they? Do they support this? When is enough enough?" he wondered.
READ: Trump lashes out at 'RINO' Lindsey Graham over Jan. 6 pardons: 'He doesn't know what the hell he's talking about!'
During a Saturday rally in Texas, Trump suggested he might pardon Jan. 6 defendants if he wins the White House in 2024.
BREAKING: President Trump promises to PARDON Jan. 6 prisoners if he runs and wins in 2024pic.twitter.com/teYbYNBcuB— RSBN \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@RSBN \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1643511127
Trump doubled-down on his comments during a Tuesday interview with Newsmax.
Trump: I would absolutely give them a pardon if things don’t work out fairly pic.twitter.com/JeTXJadoQY
— Acyn (@Acyn) February 2, 2022