Trump is ‘absolutely’ tampering with witnesses: Jan. 6 riot committee member
Donald Trump pointing his finger like a gun (CNN/Screencapture)

Donald Trump was accused of witness tampering on Wednesday by a member of the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

CNN's Brianna Keilar asked Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) if Trump was tampering with witnesses by dangling pardons for Jan. 6 defendants.

"Absolutely," Aguilar replied.

"And I think the question is more from my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, you know where -- where are they? Do they support this? When is enough enough?" he wondered.

During a Saturday rally in Texas, Trump suggested he might pardon Jan. 6 defendants if he wins the White House in 2024.

Trump doubled-down on his comments during a Tuesday interview with Newsmax.


