Trump's Truth Social accused of trying to build 'legitimacy' by creating fake accounts for major media networks: report
Truth Social App (AFP)

According to a report from Axios, Donald Trump's new social media platform that has gotten off to a ragged start is creating fake accounts for major media organizations that cover sports in order to build up traffic and create a feeling of "legitimacy."

The report notes Truth Social has gone ahead and allowed extreme right-wing white nationalist Nick Fuentes set up an account, based on screenshots provided to Axios, and that accounts for ESPN and the NFL have also popped up -- but they appear to be "bot" accounts.

With Sara Fischer of Axios writing, the accounts "suggest the platform is trying to foster legitimacy," she added, "Truth Social displays accounts for various brands, including @NFL, @FoxSports, @ESPN and others. Sources confirm that none of those accounts were set up by the entities they claim to represent, although they are set up to look like they are real brand accounts, via links and logos.

RELATED: 'I'm already being censored!' Right-wingers slam Trump’s Truth Social for banning accounts

According to Fischer, "There are 'BOT' labels on those accounts, which may suggest the Truth Social accounts are reposting content those brands have published on other social media sites."

You can read more details about doings at Truth Social here.

SmartNews Media