'They've got something there': George Conway defends DOJ's rush to search Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Appearing on CNN's "New Day" with hosts John Berman and Brianna Keilar, conservative attorney George Conway brushed aside conservative complaints that the FBI search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort late Monday is part of a witch hunt.

Claiming the Department of Justice and the FBI have "crossed the Rubicon" with the surprise visit, federal warrant in hand at the Florida resort, Conway explained, "This is very serious, it is unprecedented for a search of a former president."

"It's a remarkable thing to see that the FBI and the Justice Department would take such a step," he continued. "The fact that a federal judge approved it shows that there's something there -- we just don't know what it is."

"It sounds like you're saying this is not very Merrick Garland-y for lack of a better word," host Berman pressed.

"No, it is Merrick Garland in the following sense: Merrick Garland has said repeatedly that no one is above the law. And so this is an example of that," he replied. "But it is not necessarily Merrick Garland in that, no matter what the predicate is, it's a bold step."

"You have to tend to conclude that there is something there behind the curtain that would surprise us or shock us or something," he added.

Trump said Monday that his Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida was being "raided" by FBI agents in what he called an act of "prosecutorial misconduct."

"These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," he said in a statement posted on his Truth Social network.

"It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024," Trump said.

"They even broke into my safe!"

The FBI declined to comment on whether the search was happening or what it might be for, nor did Trump give any indication of why federal agents were at his home.

But multiple US media outlets cited sources close to the investigation as saying that agents were conducting a court-authorized search related to the potential mishandling of classified documents that had been sent to Mar-a-Lago.

