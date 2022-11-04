New Woodward tapes prove Trump 'has blood on his hands': Donny Deutsch
Donald Trump (Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)

On Friday morning, journalist and author Bob Woodward shared more of his private interview tapes with Donald Trump and the "Morning Joe" panel was stunned to hear what Willie Geist called a "panicked" Trump trying to deny responsibility for being responsible for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

After listening to Woodward trying to get across to the former president that he needed to step up, and Trump continuing to complain that it wasn't his "fault," Morning Joe regular Donny Deutsch pronounced sentence on the former president.

"We have the play-by-play, the dates when he was warned," host Joe Scarborough prompted. "He was warned well ahead of time, but we hear on these tapes with Bob, we hear on these tapes, Donald Trump admitting that he actually knew about it earlier and also that he wasn't going to do anything about it for political reasons -- he wanted to downplay it."

"It's not too dramatic to say, he truly has blood on his hands," Deutsch remarked. "He can't put an exact number on it, but there's a real sizable number of 1 million people who died because of Donald Trump. There's a real percentage of those million plus people who died because of his failure to lead and his selfish motives."

