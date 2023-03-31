‘Most honest and honorable man anywhere in the world’: Trump praises himself in latest online rant

Donald Trump took to social media Friday to again proclaim his innocence.

The former president was indicted Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts over alleged hush money payments to former adult film star Stormy Daniels. His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

“THEY’VE GOT NOTHING,” Trump wrote in an all-caps post on his Truth Social website Friday evening.

Trump said that authorities have reviewed 11 million pages of documents, tax returns and financial records, some of which he alleges were obtained by investigators illegally.

"AFTER 8 YEARS OF VARIOUS POLITICALLY MOTIVATED INVESTIGATIONS, HOAXES, SCAMS, AND WITCH HUNTS, THIS MUST MAKE ME THE MOST HONEST AND HONORABLE MAN ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD," he wrote. "NOBODY IN HISTORY HAS EVER BEEN THROUGH THE SCRUTINY THAT I HAVE. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"