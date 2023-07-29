Trump uses profane remark to describe Biden at rally
Trump appears during a rally Oct. 10, 2016, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Matt Smith Photographer / Shutterstock.com)

Donald Trump referred to President Joe Biden on Saturday as a "dumb son of a bi--h" at a rally.

The former president said well into his speech that his chief political opponent on the left side was "dumb" and then used the profane remark. Trump once made similar comments about fellow Republican Mitch McConnell, who recently froze for 20 seconds while addressing reporters.

Trump then mused about whether or not Biden would be the Democratic nominee. Trump asked the crowd if they believed Biden would be the nominee on the Democratic side, or if the GOP nominee would end up facing some identified person.

IN OTHER NEWS: Right-wing host interrupts pre-Trump rally coverage to deny encouraging 'kill them all' comment

The crowd appeared to agree with Trump that Biden might not be the Democratic nominee, but there was no further discussion of who might unseat the President.

Trump's decision to ask the crowd about Biden was a pattern throughout the rally. Earlier in the same speech, Trump asked the crowd if they thought he should participate in the upcoming GOP debates. The crowd appeared to want him to attend, after which he said they just wanted that for the "entertainment" but that he has to also consider the "political" machinery.

