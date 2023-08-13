Jamie Raskin promises full report on the millions Trump and his family 'pocketed' while he was president

Appearing on ABC's "This Week" with host Jonathan Karl, Rep Jamie Raskin (D-MD) interrupted the host's questions about Hunter Biden's legal problems to announce a forthcoming report on all the outside money Donald Trump and his family raked in while he was in office.



With Karl asking about a special counsel being appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to look into President Joe Biden's son's business deals, the Maryland Democrat changed things up by bringing up the Trumps.



“We’re going to release a report about all of the foreign government emoluments and millions of dollars we can document that Donald Trump pocketed at the hotels, at the golf courses and through business deals when he was president and that his family got," he told the ABC host.



He then added that attacks on President Biden have come up empty, explaining, "They haven’t shown any criminal corruption on his part."

"What they’ve got is Hunter Biden," he elaborated. "And we’ve all seen that this guy was addicted to drugs and did a lot of really unlawful and wrong things. And we have said: let the justice system run its course."



Turning to the avalanche of lega problems the former president is facing, including two federal indictments, he took a shot at his Republican colleagues.



"They’re not saying that about Donald Trump," he accused. "Any time Donald Trump actually gets indicted, after a grand jury has already determined that there’s probable cause, they attack the prosecutors, they attack the judges.”



