Trump launches overnight attack on Jack Smith for making him 'look as bad as possible'
Jack Smith, Donald Trump (Smith photo via Saul Loeb for AFP, Trump photo via AFP)

Donald Trump has launched yet another attack on Jack Smith with an overnight complaint on his Truth Social account complaining that the special counsel is making him look "bad."

At approximately 2 a.m., the former president took to his social media account to rage about the indictment in a Florida federal court accusing him and several of his close aides of obstruction of justice related to stolen government documents.

The now four-times indicted Trump appears furious that surveillance tapes at his Mar-a-Lago resort will be used as evidence against him.

"The Security Tapes from Mar-a-Lago that evil and sinister prosecutor, Deranged Jack Smith, 'leaked' or otherwise stated were deleted or altered were, in fact, NOT deleted or altered," he wrote.

He then continued, "It was a Fake Story put out by the government THUGS. Those tapes were openly handed over, without protest or litigation, and then the 'Deranged One' makes me look as bad as possible. The whole case is FAKE because I come under the Presidential Records Act. Biden or Pence did not!"

