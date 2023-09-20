'She has no bias': Jan. 6 investigator says Trump aide will be 'critical' for Jack Smith

The Donald Trump aide who recently broke ranks with the former president has provided some of the strongest evidence yet in connection with the Mar-a-Lao documents case, according to a January 6 investigator on CNN.



Temidayo Aganga-Williams, an attorney who served as an investigator for the House Jan. 6 committee, appeared on CNN Primetime Tuesday night, and was asked what to think about Trump's conduct in the case. Specifically, the host asked what Aganda-Williams thinks of Trump allegedly saying his aide, Molly Michaels, should pretend she doesn't know about the boxes.



"How damaging is that?" the host asked.

Aganga-Williams, replied, "I think it's incredibly damaging. Molly Michaels, I think, is going to be an essential, critical witness to Jack Smith's case."

He added that this particular allegation "puts these documents in Trump's hands."

The testimony will also help establish intent for the obstruction part of the case, according to Aganga-Williams, who highlighted why Michaels might make an ideal witness for Smith.

"This is not some Democrat, political opposition to Trump. This is his personal assistant. She stuck by him through impeachment one, impeachment two, the January 6th attack," the report states. "She was with him, she's someone who's shown loyalty to him. And at this point, she broke. That's important, a jury is going to look at that and say, why was she -- she has no bias, no incentive to mislead here."

