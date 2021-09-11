'Where is Trump?': Former president trashed for skipping 9/11 ceremony in Manhattan

More than a few critics of Donald Trump made notice of his absence on Saturday morning when former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama joined with current Joe Biden to honor the memory of the victims of the 9/11 attack in Manhattan on the 20th anniversary of their deaths.
With former President George W. Bush giving a speech at the Shanksville crash site in Pennsylvania, Biden's predecessor was nowhere to be seen after issuing a video statement early Saturday morning.
McClatchy and Washingtonian politics writer Dave Catanese was quick to point out Trump's absence, tweeting out, "Former President Trump — absent from the 20th anniversary 9/11 ceremony in his own city."
Former President Trump — absent from the 20th anniversary 9/11 ceremony in his own city. https://t.co/gjWq7muu4c— Dave Catanese (@Dave Catanese) 1631370155.0
That set off a flood of criticism of the former president who maintains a residence in New York City and has made more than a few dubious claims about what he saw and what he experienced twenty years ago,
