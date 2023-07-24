New attack ad against Trump targets him as an 'abuser'
Donald Trump appears in leaded "Access Hollywood" video (screen grab)

The "Never Trump" group led by Republicans and former Republicans dropped a new ad attacking Donald Trump as an "abuser."

"Sometimes we mock Trump," the group said in a tweet Monday. "Sometimes we call out his clown show. Other days, the harm he’s caused. The pain he’s inflicted. The women he’s mistreated… And reminds us, Donald Trump can never be President again."

"There's no excuse for sexual assault and abuse, unless you're Republican Donald Trump," the ad says.

"Supporting Donald Trump sends a message to every abuser," the narrator says.

It then plays the audio clip of Trump from the "Access Hollywood" tape in which Trump says, "you can do anything. Whatever you want," while a photo of Trump and Jeffrey Epstein appears.

The narrator continues, saying, "every rapist," before Trump's line, "grab 'em by the p--sy."

"And every man who's ever used his power to hurt a woman," the voice goes on.

See the full video from the group below or at the link here.


