Most Trumpian thing a Trump judge has ever said: Aileen Cannon's ruling shocks MSNBC host​

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell blasted Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon after a highly controversial ruling in the case of the classified documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago.
"In an order appointing a so-called special master to examine all of the evidence seized by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida residence," O'Donnell reported.
He noted that Judge Cannon rejected the premise that the classified materials seized were actually classified.
"That is the single most Trumpian thing a Trump judge has ever said or written," O'Donnell said.
"There is no more vivid demonstration of the poison that Donald Trump has injected into the federal judiciary," O'Donnell explained. "A federal judge saying I have no way of knowing the documents seized by the FBI, with a search warrant, that are marked classified and have been identified by the FBI and the Justice Department as classified actually are classified."
"She just made that up," O'Donnell said. "The Department of Justice has presented full and convincing evidence that those documents are classified, including an under-oath affidavit by the FBI's assistant director for the counterintelligence division of the FBI."
