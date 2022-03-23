Mo Brooks says Trump has asked him repeatedly to 'remove' Joe Biden from office for months
Congressman Mo Brooks on Facebook.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) revealed to ABC News on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump has asked him repeatedly to "remove" President Joe Biden from office so that Trump could be reinstated as president.

As reported by ABC News' Ben Siegel, Brooks says that Trump asked him about "rescinding" the 2020 election multiple times since September 2021.

“The word he used was ‘rescind,’” Brooks told ABC. “We didn’t get into the details [of how it would work] because it’s legally impossible. And I explained that fairly promptly.”

Brooks also hit back at Trump for un-endorsing him in the Alabama Senate race, and in particular took issue with Trump's claim that Brooks had gone "woke" by not rescinding the 2020 election.

"When the President calls me ‘woke,’ there’s not anybody in Alabama with a brain larger than the size of a pea who believes that Mo Brooks is a woke liberal," he said.

Brooks had long been one of Trump's staunchest allies and was even a featured speaker at the infamous January 6th "Stop the Steal" rally, where he implored attendees to go "kick ass."

RELATED: Speculation swirls about whether Mo Brooks will flip on Trump: 'Jan. 6 committee just found its star witness'

SmartNews