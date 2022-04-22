Trump's rescheduled Alabama rally gets canceled after just 48 hours
Two days after it was announced, the people responsible for organizing former President Donald Trump's rallies have canceled a planned rally in Mobile, Alabama, AL.com reports.

An email from the American Freedom Tour on Thursday reads, “Sorry President Trump will not be in Mobile Alabama," adding that the organizers are “planning a country wide tour and will be announcing dates as they become available.”

"The Trump rally in Mobile was scheduled on Tuesday, the same day that the American Freedom Tour announced the ex-president’s rally in Birmingham -- set for June 18 -- had been canceled," reports AL.com. "But a site for a rescheduled rally in Mobile was not disclosed. A city spokesman also said that Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office has not been notified about any future Trump rally."

As AL.com's Paul Gattis pointed out earlier this week, the cancellations "would seem to strongly suggest no Trump endorsement" is coming for Mike Durant or Katie Britt in the Alabama Senate race.

However, a "Trump appearance in Alabama could still take place ahead of the May 24 primary," AL.com said in their latest report. "Trump last month withdrew his endorsement of U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in Alabama’s GOP Senate primary and has yet to announce another endorsement, though he said one would be forthcoming."

