Jan. 6 committee member reveals 'the six most chilling words of this entire thing I've seen so far'

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) promised that the upcoming House hearings for the Jan. 6 select committee would provide dramatic revelations from their investigation of Donald Trump's role in the insurrection.

The Maryland Democrat spoke Thursday at an event hosted by Georgetown University's Center on Faith and Justice in Washington, and he said the committee would hold public hearings in June and planned to produce a report of their investigation by the end of summer or early fall, reported NBC News.

"The hearings will tell a story that will really blow the roof off the House," said Raskin, who serves on the select committee.

"No president has ever come close to doing what happened here in terms of trying to organize an inside coup to overthrow an election and bypass the constitutional order," he added, "and then also use a violent insurrection made up of domestic violent extremist groups, white nationalist and racist, fascist groups in order to support the coup."

Raskin said the committee would present evidence of coordination between Trump, his inner circle and his supporters who attacked the U.S. Capitol to halt the certification of Joe Biden's election win and drive his electoral vote total below the 270 majority threshold, which would then move the election to the House -- where Republicans would have the majority needed because each state would get only one vote.

"It’s anybody’s guess what could have happened — martial law, civil war," Raskin said. "You know, the beginning of authoritarianism. I want people to pay attention to what’s going on here, because that’s as close to fascism as I ever want my country to come to again."

"This was not a coup directed at the president," Raskin added. "It was a coup directed by the president against the vice president and against the Congress."



Raskin suspects the vice president's Secret Service agents were reporting to Trump's agents, and the plan was to take Pence away from the Capitol to corrupt the certification process as part of the insurrection.

"[Pence then] uttered what I think are the six most chilling words of this entire thing I've seen so far: 'I'm not getting in that car,'" Raskin said. "He knew exactly what this inside coup they had planned for was going to do."