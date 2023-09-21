'Dangerous times for Trump': Ex-prosecutor flags perfect moment for allies to flip

Former President Donald Trump is facing a unique threat of his longtime associates turning on him, argued former federal prosecutor Harry Litman on MSNBC's "All In" Wednesday evening — and not just the longtime aide who was told to forget the boxes of classified information.

Rather, he and anchor Chris Hayes mused, tons of Trump's aides who were indicted alongside him in the Georgia election racketeering case stand to be bankrupted by this trial, and could turn against him as a mere financial survival strategy.

"Jenna Ellis, for instance, who has publicly complained ... Harry Litman, about the fact she can't pay her legal bills," said Hayes. "She has now said she won't vote for Trump. She called him a narcissist, I, believe which is — well, welcome to the party ... again, this does seem to create an intense incentive for cooperation."

"Completely," said Litman. "Keep your friends close and your enemies closer. Look, Jenna Ellis is the perfect example here. She has got a GoFundMe site, that, I think, if it continues, might fund two days of trial, and what are they really supposed to do other than get public defenders?"

That, noted Litman, is already what happened with Yuscil Taveras, a Mar-a-Lago tech aide who originally was represented by a Trumpworld attorney, before switching to a public defender and revealing a lot of new information.

"So, even apart from the conflict problem, there's literally, are they going to be bankrupt?" said Litman. "And then what? Look to Trump at the very end? These are dangerous people, in dangerous times, for Trump."

