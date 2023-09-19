Trump used 'direct terms of a mob boss' in docs case: Ex-White House lawyer

Former President Donald Trump treated his assistant Molly Michael the way a "mob boss" would a subordinate, when he demanded she not say a word about the boxes of highly classified national defense information stacked up at his Mar-a-Lago country club.

That's the view of former White House attorney Ty Cobb, who previously served in the Trump administration.

"Again, the quote here, Molly Michael, former assistant to Donald Trump tells investigators, quote, 'you don't know anything about the boxes,'" said CNN anchor Erin Burnett. "What do you hear when you hear those words?"

"I hear Trump, you know, really for the first time in terms of the way this evidence has rolled out, speaking in the terms of a mob boss," said Cobb, who has frequently flagged Trump's serious legal situation and has been subject to lawsuit threats from the former president. "You know, giving a direct order to somebody that he probably should have no reason to believe, you know, would lie for him, but expecting her to do so."

"It's not like [Trump's body man Walt] Nauta, who would do anything for him, and other people whose loyalty he had procured or never doubted," Cobb continued. "You know, Molly, very highly regarded person, very loyal to the president, but there's a difference between loyalty and breaking the law, and that's not a line she was going to cross."

"So, it really is Trump, you know, directly ordering obstruction," Cobb added. "And that will certainly be helpful to enhance the credibility of others who will testify about the destruction, like [Yuscil] Taveras with regard to the destruction of the videos."

