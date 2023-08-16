Trump's allies frantically trying to get rid of Georgia case: report

Donald Trump's closest supporters are working overtime to try to squash the criminal case out of Fulton County, Georgia, according to a Rolling Stone report.

Trump is currently facing two criminal cases at the federal level, including Jack Smith's case stemming from the former president's efforts to overturn his loss in 2020. He's also now facing two state-based cases, which present a unique challenge for Trump since they can't necessarily be pardoned away, according to the exclusive article.

"Donald Trump's allies are searching frantically for legal methods to shut down the investigation in Georgia, another sign of MAGAworld’s growing angst over Trump’s mounting legal troubles — especially in Fulton County. Last year, the former president told members of his inner circle that, by retaking the White House, he could close federal investigations into his alleged criminal past — and legal experts generally agree that as president he’d have the authority to do so," the outlet reported on Tuesday.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"But after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charged Trump on Monday with leading an ongoing 'criminal enterprise,' the former president is now facing two local indictments. And that has left his broad network of MAGAfied lawyers, political allies, and longtime conservative activists searching for legal theories that Trump could wield to either shut down these investigations or nullify potential convictions, three people familiar with the matter tell Rolling Stone."

According to the report, Trump’s team has even considered asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene to throw out the Georgia case.

"Only Congress can prosecute a president for actions taken while in office, so the logic goes (even though Willis’ indictment includes actions Trump took after he stepped down)," the report states. "They’ve considered a similar appeal to the state’s Supreme Court."

Read the full article here.