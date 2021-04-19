Trump and the GOP suffer another humiliating Supreme Court defeat

According to CNN, the Supreme Court has once again declined to take up a lawsuit asserting the 2020 presidential election was tainted by voter fraud.

On Monday, the high court declined to take up a case filed by Republicans that the voting in Pennsylvania was tainted by changes to voting rules.

Noting that the latest dismissal by the court is signal that the justices want no part in Donald Trump's assertion that he was robbed of his second term, CNN reports, "Before Monday, the justices had already declined several requests to dive into one of the most litigious elections in history, denying petitions from then-President Donald Trump and other Republicans seeking to overturn election result in multiple states President Joe Biden won."

Addressing the slapping aside of the lawsuit, University of Texas School of Law Professor Steve Vladeck explained, "Once again, the court's involvement in the 2020 election is going out with a whimper, not a bang."

The report notes, "The case was brought by a former Republican congressional candidate, Jim Bognet, and four individual voters who argued the state high court exceeded its authority when it ordered the expansion of ballot deadlines amidst the pandemic."

CNN reports that there were no dissents included in the decision.



