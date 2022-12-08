More and more Republicans are seeing Donald Trump as the reason they weren't able to usher the expected "red wave" during the midterm elections, and their anger is compounded by the recent loss of Herschel Walker in Georgia's Senate race, allowing Democrats to expand their majority to 51-49.

“It’s just one more data point in an overwhelming body of data that the Trump obsession is very bad for Republicans, but normal Republicans are doing extremely well,” retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, whose open seat was picked up by a Democrat, told CNN.

While many Republicans want to move on from Trump, there is still a powerful contingent of Trump supporters in their party.

"And for Trump, the loss in Georgia is the latest in a growing list of political problems that has caused a new rift within his party and raised major questions about his viability as a 2024 presidential candidate," CNN's report stated. "In the wake of his Mar-a-Lago dinner with prominent antisemites, and subsequent call for the “termination” of the US Constitution, many on Capitol Hill see the loss in Georgia – along with shortfalls in Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania – as the final breaking point between him and his party."

Speaking to CNN, South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham said that Trump has "got to prove to people he can win."

“And the more people get in the race, I think probably the better, because you’ll have some points of comparison," Graham said.

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota was more skeptical.

“In an election year where it should have been a referendum on the current administration and their policies, the Dems were in many cases able to turn it into a choice election because of Trump’s presence out there,” Thune told CNN. “So was he a factor? I don’t think there’s any question about that.”

“A lot of the candidates who had problems in these elections were running on the 2020 election being stolen and I don’t think independent voters were having it,” Thune said.

Read the full report over at CNN.